Man Booked On Numerous Charges Following Alleged Assault With Car, Chainsaw

Patrick Southworth, 37, of Vershire, Vt., was scheduled to face numerous charges on Sept. 20 in Orange County Superior Criminal Court, resulting from a Sept. 18 incident on Eagle Hollow Road in Corinth.
State police from the St. Johnsbury barracks received a 911 call on Sept. 18 that Southworth had assaulted Barbara Cota, 52, of Corinth. Police say that while driving on Eagle Hollow Road, Southworth allegedly drove his vehicle into Cota’s multiple times while both were in motion. Cota pulled over, and police said Southworth damaged Cota’s vehicle with a chainsaw while she and a passenger were in the vehicle. Southworth then allegedly assaulted Cota inside her vehicle.
Police say Southworth fled the scene at that point. Cota was transported to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville for her injuries. Southworth was located at his residence. He was eventually apprehended and transported to St. Johnsbury State Police barracks for fingerprints and processing.
In addition to the charges, Southworth had an extraditable warrant out of Grafton County, New Hampshire, for a drug-related felony. He was lodged at Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury on $35,000 bail and cited into Orange County Superior Criminal Court to answer to the charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct, negligent operation, resisting arrest and fugitive from justice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.