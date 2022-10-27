Man Charged After Alleged Assault At Mountain View Apartments
Buy Now

Erin Begay

A Maine man has been accused of punching a 36-year-old woman in the nose in the parking lot of Mountain View Apartments in St. Johnsbury on Thursday.

Erin Begay, 41, of Brunswick, Maine, pleaded not guilty on Thursday afternoon to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and was released on conditions and a $200 unsecured appearance bond by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments