Man Charged After Alleged Assault At Mountain View Apartments

A Maine man has been accused of punching a 36-year-old woman in the nose in the parking lot of Mountain View Apartments in St. Johnsbury on Thursday.
Erin Begay, 41, of Brunswick, Maine, pleaded not guilty on Thursday afternoon to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and was released on conditions and a $200 unsecured appearance bond by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
According to court documents filed by the Vermont State Police, the alleged incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Thursday and that Begay threatened to have the woman killed if she told police what happened.
Caledonia Superior Court
“(She) advised Begay told her that he would have a friend come from Maine to shoot her with a ‘308’ if she put him in jail,” wrote Tpr. Domonique Figueroa in her report.
Begay’s blood alcohol content registered .187 percent at the state police barracks in St. Johnsbury.
Police said the alleged victim, whose face was bleeding, had also been drinking that night and said she had been assaulted in a car.
“I tried to speak with (her), but she was highly intoxicated and very hard to understand,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa. “She advised that she got hit in the face by Begay when she got back in the vehicle at Mountain View Apartments after trying to speak with her brother.”
Begay told police that “nothing had happened” and that he did not hit the alleged victim. Begay also told police that the woman’s face was bleeding because “she got beat up by drug dealers who she owed $300 to,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa.
Begay faces a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
