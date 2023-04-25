A local man has been charged with felony 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault for allegedly strangling a woman at the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon.
But after the initial police response, the alleged victim stopped cooperating with state troopers.
Steven M. Vielguth, 36, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Police were called to the motel located at 28 Back Center Road in Lyndon at 1:35 a.m. on Monday.
Caledonia Superior Court
The alleged victim - a 35-year-old woman - contacted state police and reported that her roommate and boyfriend, Steven Vielguth, 36, had assaulted her in their room at the Colonnade Inn.
“I questioned Vielguth about the incident and he informed me he and (the alleged victim) had a verbal argument prior to my arrival,” wrote Tpr. Griffin Pearson in his report. “I asked if the situation became physical at any point, and he stated it had not.”
But then police spoke to the alleged victim.
“She advised that Vielguth woke her from her sleep by kicking her bed and yelling,” wrote Tpr. Pearson. “When she stood up and responded to Vieiguth, she claimed he walked toward her, put his face in hers, and subsequently placed both his hands around her neck and squeezed causing her to be unable to breath.”
Police also noticed the alleged victim’s neck appeared to be red and patchy with two visible red marks on the left side of her neck.
Police then requested she complete a witness statement and allow them to take photos of her injuries.
But (she) denied both of their requests and was unwilling to cooperate, wrote Tpr. Pearson.
EMS was called to the scene to ensure she did not need further medical treatment, but she declined their assistance upon arrival, said police.
Vielguth faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
