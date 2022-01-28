Man Charged After Potentially Exposing Officers To Suspected Heroin, Fentanyl

NORTHUMBERLAND — A 57-year-old man faces eight charges after enveloping law enforcement in a cloud of suspected fentanyl at Weeks Medical Center’s Groveton office on Friday afternoon.
Northumberland Police were summoned by medical center staff at around 2 p.m. to address Bruce Landry, who was reported as not alert and possibly impaired. During questioning, Landry shook a substance from a film canister into the air which officers believed was either heroin or fentanyl, both of which can be fatal if inhaled.
During the struggle that followed, the officers and Landry were exposed to an undetermined amount of the substance.
Weeks Medical Center and the Northumberland Police Department were forced to shut down for the rest of the day. NPD called in a private company to decontaminate the affected cruisers, uniforms and station due to exposure caused by Landry. Emergency calls were referred to New Hampshire State Police.
No injuries were reported and tests on the substance are pending.
Groveton Emergency Medical Services provided immediate care to all parties involved.
Landry was charged with two Class B felonies (possession of a controlled drug, falsifying physical evidence) and six misdemeanors (three counts of reckless conduct, two counts of resisting arrest, and one count of criminal mischief).
He was transported to the Coos Country Sheriff’s Department and held pending a bail hearing at the superior court.
