Man Charged For Alleged Assault On St. J Railroad Tracks
Rafael Owens

A local man has been accused of assaulting a woman on the railroad tracks near Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.

Rafael Owens, 41, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday to a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault. Owens was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

