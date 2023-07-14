Man Charged For Alleged Assault On St. J Railroad Tracks

A local man has been accused of assaulting a woman on the railroad tracks near Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.
Rafael Owens, 41, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday to a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault. Owens was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
According to court documents, police interviewed the alleged victim at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Emergency Room.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police said in their report that Owens was walking along the tracks with a 42-year-old woman on July 12 when they began arguing.
“As the disagreement continued to intensify, Owens distanced himself from (the alleged victim) and walked in front of her,” wrote Tpr. Griffin Pearson in his report. “Owens stopped walking, turned in her direction and ran toward her. While doing so, Owens extended both arms and pushed (her) with force. (She) subsequently fell backwards and struck the back of her head and right elbow on the railroad track and nearby rocks.”
Police then briefly inspected the alleged victim’s injuries.
“I observed abrasions on the back of her head and right elbow region,” wrote Tpr. Pearson. “There was visible blood on her head, neck, and elbow.”
Police then looked for Owens and located him seated in the grass along Route 5 in the area of 1009 Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.
“I questioned Owens about the earlier incident, however, he claimed (the alleged victim) accidentally fell on the railroad tracks and that he had no involvement other than attempting to help her up,” wrote Tpr. Pearson.
Owens faces a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
