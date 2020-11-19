A Gorham man faces a felony homicide charge for the three-vehicle crash on Route 116 that killed a Bethlehem woman in 2019 in front of her home.

On Nov. 10, Michael Annis, 69, was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on a Class B felony count of negligent homicide in the death of Ellen Morrow.

