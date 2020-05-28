Man Charged In Crepeault Hill Choking Case

A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of choking his housemate on Crepeault Hill Road on Wednesday.
Jason Isham, 46, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Wednesday to felony charges of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault — prior conviction and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. David Upson, police responded to 1953 Crepeault Hill in St. Johnsbury at 7:40 a.m. on May 27 after Sarah Vance, 22, called to report that her husband Derek Bristol, 22, had been assaulted by Isham.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Bristol told troopers when they arrived that he had been “choked slammed” by Isham earlier in the day during an argument.
“Bristol advised he sustained a scratch on his back that still burned a little bit, but added that when Isham grabbed him around the neck, choking him, before slamming him to the ground, he could not breath,” wrote Tpr. Upson in his report. “Derek did not want to report this because Isham left for work and the issue was over.”
Police said Bristol was also exhibiting physical signs he had been choked.
“I also photographed Derek’s eyes after observing a considerable amount of petechia (broken blood vessels) which is an indicator of strangulation or chocking,” wrote Upson.
Isham told police he had argued with Bristol, but never touched him physically. Isham also refused to give police a sworn written statement about the incident.
Isham is on probation related to prior criminal convictions including a 2019 domestic assault conviction.
Isham was ordered by the court to not contact, abuse, harass or go within 300 feet of Derek Bristol, his home, person or vehicle while on release. Isham was also ordered to meet with his probation officer within 24 hours of release.
If convicted of both charges, Isham faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and $35,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.