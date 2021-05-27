Man Charged In Federal Meth Case Arrested For Possessing Child Porn

A Littleton man who is charged in a federal methamphetamine case has been arrested on a warrant for possessing child sexual abuse images.
Robert Ayer, 39, was arrested by Littleton police on May 17 on Union Street on a Campton Police Department warrant for five Class B felony counts of possessing child sexual abuse images.
He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court.
According to his bail conditions, he required to have no contact with the alleged victim, who is 17.
Ayer was arrested by Campton police on Dec. 8 and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with subsequent offense driving after suspension, Campton Police Chief Kevin Foss said Thursday.
“Mr. Ayer’s cell phone was seized as part of that investigation,” said Foss. “During an examination of the cell phone several videos that meet the definition of child sexual abuse material were discovered and a subsequent arrest warrant was sought and granted.”
It was suspicious activity that led to Ayer’s felony drug distribution arrest, he said.
At about 9:45 a.m. Dec. 8, Campton police responded to Route 49 to investigate a report of suspicious activity in a vehicle.
Based upon their investigation and with the assistance of a New Hampshire State Police narcotics detection K-9, Campton Police applied for and were granted a search warrant for the vehicle, said Campton police officials.
The search warrant led to the seizure of approximately a half-ounce of methamphetamine.
The driver was identified as Ayer, then of Ashland.
The passenger, Brandon Kenneson, 25, of Ashland, was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Arresting Ayer on May 17 in Littleton on the warrant for possessing child sexual abuse images was Deputy Littleton Police Chief Chris Tyler, who on Thursday said Ayer was also processed for violating the conditions of his bail in the methaphetamine case.
Littleton police were previously alerted by other law enforcement about Ayer’s whereabouts in Littleton.
“We made contact with him here in our town and took him into custody,” said Tyler.
In recent years, Tyler said there have been more cases involving possession of child sexual abuse images.
“I think there is more of an emphasis being put on that,” he said.
One resource that launched in 2018 was the digital forensic unit at the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department that accesses and examines digital devices seized in criminal cases.
The unit’s examiner, GCSD Detective Justin Charette-Combs, serves as a forensic analyst on the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
“The ICAC team and the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department have that resource and that is really helping to push along these cases as far as investigations,” said Tyler. “I think we are seeing more cases because of that resource.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.