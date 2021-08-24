A nice family day at Harvey’s Lake Beach in West Barnet turned into a bloody brawl between two brothers in front of their kids over the issue of smoking marijuana.
That’s according to court documents filed in support of criminal charges against Harold Hallock Jr., 31, of Barre.
Hallock pleaded not guilty to simple assault and disorderly conduct in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on conditions. But only after a little sparring between the state and Hallock’s defense attorney Sam Swope.
Caledonia Superior Court
The legal dust-up occurred when Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked the court to impose release conditions on Hallock prohibiting him from using alcohol or regulated drugs without a prescription while the case is pending.
“This was a public beach,” said Zaleski. “There were other kids around and other families affected by this behavior and again, the affidavit clearly lays out that both marijuana and alcohol were factors.”
But attorney Swope objected to the drugs and alcohol conditions and asked the court to modify both so Hallock could continue to use both substances.
“I would reiterate my common sense, non-expert, argument that, in general, marijuana does not lead to violent behavior,” said Swope. “I would just point out that appearance in the affidavit does not equate to causation.”
State’s Attorney Zaleski immediately opposed Swope’s request.
“I wasn’t suggesting that the alcohol or the marijuana caused anything,” said Zaleski. “And if we’re going to be having these discussions at arraignment perhaps we need to start retaining experts to talk about the effects of marijuana and alcohol - particularly in front of children.”
Judge Michael J. Harris imposed the conditions despite Attorney Swope’s objections saying that while alcohol and drugs may not have caused the alleged incident they did make it difficult for people to “make good logical decisions” and perceive things.
“It may impact one’s ability to conform to normal expectations,” said Judge Harris.
Harold Hallock is accused of head-butting his brother, Matthew Hallock, 30, of Groton, after they argued about smoking marijuana on the beach on Sunday, June 20, while their families were “having a beach day together,” according to court documents.
Police say Matthew Hallock told investigators that he saw Harold roll a marijuana cigarette on the beach and confronted him about it.
“Matt asked him not to do that,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Elisabeth Plympton in her report. “Matt advised that Harold then began to yell profanities and call Matt explicit names. Matt advised he tried to leave with his family and Harold was following them verbally ‘egging them on.’ Matt stated that Harold, while holding his son, headbutted Matt.”
Witnesses told police that Matthew Hallock “headbutted him back” while the fight continued and that both men suffered injuries.
“They were both injured; both Matt and Harold’s faces were bleeding,” wrote Tpr. Plympton.
Matthew Hallock also suffered a concussion and a broken nose, according to the report.
Matthew Hallock was also scheduled to answer criminal charges related to the incident in court on Monday but was not arraigned - possibly after accepting a diversion offer from the state which will allow him to resolve the charges through the non-public community justice process.
If convicted of both misdemeanor charges Harold Hallock faces a possible sentence of over one year in prison and $1,500 in fines.
