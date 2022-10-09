Man Charged With Assault At Border Motel, Mental Health Evaluation ordered
Leonard Earl Bent

A resident of the Border Motel in Derby is accused of striking a man in the head with a pool stick.

Leonard Earl Bent, 55, has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violating conditions of release related to a 2019 simple assault charge.

