Man Charged With Assault At Border Motel, Mental Health Evaluation ordered

A resident of the Border Motel in Derby is accused of striking a man in the head with a pool stick.
Leonard Earl Bent, 55, has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violating conditions of release related to a 2019 simple assault charge.
Bent appeared for arraignment in Orleans Superior Court on Thursday. His defense attorney, Sam Swope of St. Johnsbury, asked the court to order a mental health evaluation for his client.
“Mr. Bent does appear to have obvious hearing difficulties but also some sort of cognitive problem,” said Attorney Swope. “So I’d like to just raise the issue of competency right now…I think that is at issue.”
Orleans Superior Court
Judge Lisa A. Warren entered a pro-forma not guilty plea for Bent, ordered a competency evaluation and set conditions of release and $5,000 bail.
“There is a significant criminal history here,” said Judge Warren. “The court is concerned about public safety…There is a risk of flight from prosecution here so the court is concerned about non-appearance.”
Bent is accused of assaulting Joseph Leone, 54, on Wednesday around 7 p.m.
“Leone advised he and Bent were arguing across the parking lot,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Richard Berlandy in his report. “Leone stated Bent was on the second floor of the apartment and was shouting at him to come upstairs. Leone advised he went up the stairs leading to the second floor and when he neared the top of the stairs, Bent hit him in the head…”
Leone was transported to North Country Hospital where he received stitches for his injury.
“When speaking to Leone at NCH, I observed blood coming from the back of his head and an approximately 2.5 inch horizontal gash on the back right side of his head that was closed with stitches,” wrote Tpr. Berlandy.
Witnesses said it looked like Bent hit Leone with a baseball bat but police said in court documents that security video showed the weapon was a pool stick.
“A security camera was located at the stairwell, facing towards the stairwell and captured the incident,” wrote Tpr. Berlandy. “Security footage captured Bent standing at the top of the stairwell smoking a pipe. The footage shows Bent grabbed a pool cue and shook it back and forth as Leone came up the stairs to the first landing. Bent began to move towards Leone and walked down the stairs as Leone moved away from Bent by walking down the stairs. Bent then swings the pool cue down presumably striking Leone in the head and walking back up the stairs and standing at the top of the stairs.”
Judge Warren said Bent’s prior criminal record includes two failures to appear, two felony convictions, 19 misdemeanor convictions, three violations of probation and four parole violations.
Bent is being held at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
He faces a possible sentence of over five years in prison and $6,000 in fines.
