A Rhode Island man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child at a Sheffield farm nearly two decades ago.

Jeffrey Touchette, 36, of West Warwick, R.I., pleaded not guilty by waiver Monday in Caledonia County Superior Court to felony charges of sexual assault on a victim under the age of 16, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

