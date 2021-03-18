A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of assaulting a Maple Street resident with a baseball bat.

Roberto A. Gines-Reyes, 39, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to felony aggravated assault with a weapon. Gines-Reyes was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.

Caledonia County Superior Court

According to police, Gines-Reyes hit Leo Touzin, 50, with a bat during an incident at 72 Maple St., Apt. #4, in St. Johnsbury just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 8.

“Upon arrival, I observed a male later identified as Gines-Reyes standing in the street in front of 72 Maple Street with a bat in his hand,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Gerald Schartner in an affidavit filed in support to the charge. “I exited my cruiser and Gines-Reyes threw the bat to the side of the road. Gines-Reyes was yelling at a group of people that were standing in front of 72 Maple Street. I separated the parties …”

Emily Lussier, 37, told police she witnessed the assault.

“Lussier advised that Gines-Reyes showed up at the apartment and when her boyfriend Leo Touzin opened the door, Gines-Reyes pushed his way into the apartment swinging a baseball bat,” wrote Ofc. Schartner in his report. “Lussier advised that Gines-Reyes trashed the apartment and was swinging the bat all around and beat up Touzin.”

Gines-Reyes told police he was the victim and that Touzin had assaulted him.

“Gines-Reyes advised that Touzin then shoved him and grabbed a bat and hit him,” said police. “Gines-Reyes advised that he secured the bat from Touzin and ran outside.”

If convicted of the charge, Gines-Reyes faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments