A man accused of a lunchtime carjacking in Bradford left a path of destruction along the interstate on Sunday.
Police charged Christopher White, 37, of Winooski with assault and robbery; reckless endangerment, aggravated operation without owner’s consent, DLS, negligent operation, DUI and leaving the scene of multiple accidents. He was held overnight at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and arraigned today in Washington County Superior Court.
Police say White pretended he was hit by a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Donna Godfrey, of Post Mills, as Godfrey was backing out of a parking space at approximately 1 p.m. in the Hannaford’s parking lot in Bradford. When she stopped to check on White, police say she was forcibly removed from her car.
White allegedly then fled the scene in the stolen car.
Approximately a half-hour later, Vermont State Police began receiving multiple reports of accidents on Interstate 89.
First, there was the report of an erratic driver in the Berlin area. Shortly thereafter there was a report of a multi-vehicle crash in the Barre/Berlin area. Those calls were followed shortly thereafter by reports of a multi-vehicle crash in Waterbury.
White is accused of causing and fleeing, the accidents.
In the first crash, police say White rear-ended a car driven Della Pagano, 62, of Williston. The crash caused Pagano’s northbound 2014 Hyundai Elantra to cross the median and collide with a southbound 2018 Toyota Carolla driven by Kris Lizzarti, 29, of Montpelier. Both vehicles were totaled. Lizzarti’s car came to rest in the median, police said, while Pagano’s Hyundai Elantra traveled over a guardrail and down an embankment. Pagano was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Lizzarti was not injured.
Police say White continued northbound at high rates of speed and later crashed on I-89 in the town of Bolton.
White was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and released to police. Traffic on I-89 was delayed for approximately 1.5 hours while crews cleared the scenes.
Police say they also received reports that White sideswiped a northbound vehicle in Middlesex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.