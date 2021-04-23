A Vermont man has been accused of breaking stuff in a Hardwick barn with a crowbar this week.
Righley Jacob Jones, 20, of Washington, Vt., pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of unlawful mischief, resisting arrest, and simple assault on a protected professional and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Hardwick Police say they were dispatched at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday to 618 Houston Hill Rd. in Hardwick for a report that Jones was “breaking stuff in the barn with a crowbar.”
Caledonia County Superior Court
“I arrived on the scene and found Jones in the barn,” wrote Hardwick Police Ofc. Scott Gagnon in an affidavit filed in support of the charges. “Upon entering the barn, I observed a lot of broken and disheveled damage to include but not limited to, smashed arts and crafts, a microwave, a bookshelf and other assorted items that were scattered on the floor.”
Police said that when they took Jones into custody he resist arrested and assaulted one of the officers.
“We got him outside where Jones continued to refuse to comply with requests to give us his hands and began kicking me in the shin and kneeing me in the groin,” wrote Ofc. Gagnon in his report. “We eventually got him into handcuffs and secured him in the cruiser … While in the cruiser Jones continually hit his head against the cruiser window. Jones was making threats to kill me, to include but not limited to shooting me …”
Police then interviewed Jones’s “foster mom,” identified as Nancy Kish, 57, who told investigators Jones went into the barn and started destroying items with the crowbar.
“Kish said the best thing that could happen is for Jones to be hauled away,” wrote Ofc. Gagnon.
Jones was released on the condition that he not have in-person contact with or abuse or harass Nancy Kish. Jones was also ordered to stay 300 feet away from 618 Houston Hill Rd. — with the exception of retrieving personal belongings — and that he not engage in violent or threatening behavior.
If convicted of all the charges, Jones faces a possible sentence of up to four years in prison and $2,500 in fines.
