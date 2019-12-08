Vermont State Police responded to a crash Nov. 29 when a Lowell man totaled his vehicle. Brian Labarron, 51, suffered minor injuries after allegedly striking and breaking a telephone pole and then turning over in the roadway.
Labarron was transported to Copley Hospital for treatment and subsequently arrested for both driving under the influence and on a criminally suspended license.
