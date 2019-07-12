Brandon Locke, 22, of Craftsbury was charged with driving under the influence June 30 on College Road, Lyndon. Vermont State Police said Locke was stopped for a motor vehicle violation around 1 a.m. and subsequently taken into custody.
Locke was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court July 15.
