Man Charged With Farm Break-In

A 26 year-old Newport Center man is accused of breaking into a farm worker’s residence in Irasburg.
Dustin Sheltra pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to two counts of felony burglary into an occupied dwelling, felony unlawful trespass and misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and unlawful mischief and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Orleans Superior Court
Police say they were dispatched on Sept. 23 at 7:50 a.m. to the Nelson Farms located at 2741 VT Route 14 in Irasburg for a reported burglary. The complaint came from Dylan Nelson who told police he had video footage of Dustin Sheltra and an unidentified male breaking into a farm worker’s residence.
“I spoke to employee, Sergio Jimenez Delacruz, 49, who informed me that at approximately (1:04 a.m.) he was working inside the farm when he saw an impaired male who was stumbling come into the doorway and another male just standing by a vehicle,” wrote Orleans County Deputy Sheriff Justin Lindor in his report. “Delacruz stated when he saw the male in the doorway he left, but did not know he went to the house…Delacruz also stated they broke into his room and stole $4 that was in the bottom drawer of his dresser.”
A silver “Leatherman,” which was valued as $70, was also stolen out of a kitchen drawer at the house, according to the report.
Sheltra faces a possible sentence of over 54 years in prison and over $5,000 in fines if convicted.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.