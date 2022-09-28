Man Charged With Farm Break-In
A 26 year-old Newport Center man is accused of breaking into a farm worker’s residence in Irasburg.

Dustin Sheltra pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to two counts of felony burglary into an occupied dwelling, felony unlawful trespass and misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and unlawful mischief and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.

