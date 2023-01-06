Man Charged With Firing Gun Released Mental Competency Assessed
Buy Now

Coos County Courthouse, Lancaster, N.H. #filephoto

A Columbia man arrested last year on charges of firing a gunshot at a home construction worker has been released on bail as evaluations continue to determine if he is mentally competent to stand trial.

Aron Theriault, 26, whose attorney said he was having a mental breakdown at the time of the incident on May 12, is charged with a special class felony count of first-degree assault with a firearm, a Class A felony count of attempted first-degree assault and a Class B felony count of conduct with a deadly weapon, as well as Class A misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments