Man Charged With Firing Gun Released Mental Competency Assessed

A Columbia man arrested last year on charges of firing a gunshot at a home construction worker has been released on bail as evaluations continue to determine if he is mentally competent to stand trial.
Aron Theriault, 26, whose attorney said he was having a mental breakdown at the time of the incident on May 12, is charged with a special class felony count of first-degree assault with a firearm, a Class A felony count of attempted first-degree assault and a Class B felony count of conduct with a deadly weapon, as well as Class A misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Because the case involves mental health, several case documents are sealed, including a Dec. 19 treatment letter and a Dec. 19 order from a Coos Superior Court judge.
The case summary reviewed on Friday shows that Theriault, who had been held without bail on preventative detention as a danger to himself and others, has since been released on personal recognizance bail on the condition that he undergo treatment and medication as his case pends.
A status conference is scheduled for March 6 and a restorability hearing for July 10.
Theriault was indicted on the Class A and Class B felony counts in August.
Under New Hampshire law, if a criminal defendant cannot be restored to competency within 12 months then charges against that defendant must be dismissed.
Theriault is accused of firing a shot from a .22-caliber handgun at Travis Lynch, who had been working an excavator at a house along Meriden Hill Road in Columbia.
No injuries were reported.
According to the affidavit for arrest, when Theriault was taken into custody, he told police that Muslim men were hunting him and trying to kill him and the operator of an excavator was trying to bury his friends.
Police said Theriault had been riding a Utility Terrain Vehicle he had stolen from a nearby camp and he had been screaming for help and saying he was being hunted by Muslims trying to kill him.
A second call received by Colebrook police several minutes later from Meriden Hill Road stated that a construction crew saw the UTV drive by the residence twice, and on the second pass, the rider fired a shot before leaving and driving up Meriden Hill Road.
New Hampshire Fish and Game officers soon located the UTV, which Theriault allegedly found on another property with the key in its ignition, at a Washburn Road camp.
New Hampshire State Police, also arriving at a camp where police located Theriault, ordered Theriault to come out of the structure.
Theriault complied while asking police to help him and saying, “They’re coming to get me.”
U.S. Border Patrol agents, who were also called in, found the gun in a backpack.
Theriault was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley hospital for evaluation.
While there, police said Theriault transitioned from talking about his dog to saying, “Muslims were the ones doing this to him and his dog” and saying he “pissed off some people in the Middle East and that the Muslims were coming after him for it” and they were tracking him with radars and satellites.
According to an Oct 20. bail order, Theriault was released on personal recognizance bail on the condition that he lives at a stated address in Naples, Maine, undergo treatment at Sebago Medical that includes depot injections of olanzapine (a drug to manage mental health conditions), abide by the terms and conditions of the New Hampshire Hospital’s conditional discharge, be released to the custody of his mother at the Maine address, and provide proof of treatment.
In a motion for services (the olanzapine injections) that was agreed to by prosecutors and granted by the court, Simon Mayo, Theriault’s public defender, said “Mr. Theriault is a 26-year-old man with a well-documented history of mental issues and trauma. It is apparent from discovery provided by the state that the charged conduct in this case occurred while Mr. Theriault was experiencing a mental health crisis.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.