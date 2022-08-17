Man Charged With Hate Crime Against State Trooper In Lyndonville

A man with a crack pipe singled out a Hispanic state trooper in Lyndonville Tuesday night and repeatedly yelled racial slurs at him.
That’s according to court documents filed on Wednesday in support of four criminal charges against Jeremy M. Bathalon.
Bathalon, 33, has been charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with a hate crime as well as disorderly conduct and two counts of violating court-ordered conditions of release issued by Judge Justin P. Jiron 12 days ago.
Bathalon was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Wednesday but he refused to enter the video room at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. Judge Jiron then re-set the arraignment for Thursday.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police say four state troopers responded on Tuesday at 8:20 p.m. to the intersection of Park Avenue and Center Street in Lyndonville after receiving a report of a shirtless, intoxicated and “increasingly aggressive” male subject that was yelling and going in and out of hedges in the neighborhood.
Troopers Gabriel Schrauf, Matthew Tarricone, Elisabeth Plympton and David Garces responded to the scene and took Bathalon into custody for violating his conditions of release including a court order requiring him to be at a curfew residence in Derby Line.
“He had drug paraphernalia in his right pocket, and what I identified as a crack pipe also fell on the ground next to my foot,” wrote Tpr. Schrauf in his report.
But police said that when they placed Bathalon in a state police cruiser he “repeatedly looked at Trooper Garces through the glass” and yelled various racial slurs at him.
“Bathalon verbally threatened Trooper David Garces, with hateful, and offensive, racially motivated crimes solely based on his race and national origin,” wrote Tpr. Schrauf.
Police say Bathalon also appeared to be high on drugs.
“Bathalon stated there were bugs crawling all over his skin, and were living inside of him,” wrote Tpr. Schrauf. “Bathalon was repeatedly yelling obscenities and picking at sores and scabs on his body.”
Bathalon’s conditions of release on a prior criminal charge were issued by Judge Jiron on Aug. 5 and require Bathalon to be at a curfew residence from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. at 767 Main Street in Derby Line. The conditions also prohibit Bathalon from using regulated drugs without a prescription and not engaging in violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.
Bathalon faces a possible sentence of over three years in prison and $3,500 in fines if convicted.
