Man Charged With Hate Crime Against State Trooper In Lyndonville
Jeremy M. Bathalon (VSP)

A man with a crack pipe singled out a Hispanic state trooper in Lyndonville Tuesday night and repeatedly yelled racial slurs at him.

That’s according to court documents filed on Wednesday in support of four criminal charges against Jeremy M. Bathalon.

