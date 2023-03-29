Man Charged With Scamming NEK Residents On Firewood Deals

A Washington County man has been charged with scamming two Northeast Kingdom residents who ordered firewood from him.
Joel Sargent, 31, of Woodbury, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to two misdemeanor counts of false pretenses and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Vermont State Police said they were contacted on Jan. 29 by Charleston resident Jennifer Phair, 42, who said she had been scammed out of $600 after ordering firewood from Sargent.
Orleans Superior Court
“Phair said she had reached out to Sargent via a Facebook ad that he put up selling firewood,” wrote VSP Tpr. Brian Connor in his report. “Phair said Sargent was willing to sell her 2 cords of seasoned firewood for $300 a cord. Phair said Sargent wanted payment in full before he delivered the wood. Phair said on January 24, 2023 she met with Sargent in person and paid him $100 cash and wrote a check for $500. Phair said Sargent promised to deliver the wood on January 29 by noon. Phair said Sargent did not show up on January 29 and was not responding to Facebook messages or phone calls. Phair said Sargent had already cashed the check for the $500.”
On Feb. 2, Tpr. Connor was contacted by Albany resident Robert Wihlidal, 77, who said he had been scammed out of $100 by Sargent.
“Wihlidal said he had reached out to Sargent via a Facebook ad that he put up selling firewood,” wrote Tpr. Connor. “Wihlidal said Sargent was willing to sell him 2 cords of seasoned firewood for $285 a cord. Wihlidal said Sargent wanted a $100 deposit and he came to his house to collect the $100 cash. Wihlidal said Sargent came the last week of January to collect the money. Wihlidal said Sargent was supposed to deliver the wood on 1/29/23 but never showed up.”
Police then went to visit Sargent at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury where he was serving time on unrelated convictions.
Sargent told police he intended to deliver the firewood on January 28 or 29 but was in court for a sentencing hearing on January 26. Sargent told police he did not know that he was going to jail that day.
“I asked Sargent why he did not just take the firewood with him when he picked up the money, especially if he was driving all the way from Woodbury and the price of fuel being so high,” wrote Tpr. Connor. “Sargent said he did not know.”
Sargent faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $2,000 fine.
