Man Charged With Scamming NEK Residents On Firewood Deals
Buy Now

Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

A Washington County man has been charged with scamming two Northeast Kingdom residents who ordered firewood from him.

Joel Sargent, 31, of Woodbury, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to two misdemeanor counts of false pretenses and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments