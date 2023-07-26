Man Charged With Sexual Assault On 14 Year-Old
Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

A local man has been accused by Vermont State Police of sexually assaulting a 14 year-old female.

Christopher Kirsch, 19, of Troy, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to charges of felony sexual assault on a victim under the age of 16.

