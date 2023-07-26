Man Charged With Sexual Assault On 14 Year-Old

A local man has been accused by Vermont State Police of sexually assaulting a 14 year-old female.
Christopher Kirsch, 19, of Troy, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to charges of felony sexual assault on a victim under the age of 16.
He was then released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Orleans Superior Court
The investigation about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in the Troy area began in April of 2022.
The alleged victim told her school counselor that she was sexually assaulted by Kirsch during the February school vacation.
VSP Tpr. Christopher Pilner and the Vermont Department of Children and Families worked together on the investigation.
According to court documents, the alleged victim told investigators that Kirsch was drinking at a residence while she was hanging out with friends.
At some point in the evening, everyone went upstairs to a bedroom where they all lay in bed together and watched TV.
They then went downstairs where they played video games. They later returned to the bedroom to watch a movie and while they were there, Kirsch told the alleged victim that he needed to talk to her about family issues. When Kirsch said this, everyone else left the room and closed the door behind them.
That’s when the alleged sexual assault occurred.
“She told Kirsch to stop and that she was uncomfortable, but he wouldn’t stop,” wrote Tpr. Pilner in his report.
While this was going on, a female friend of the alleged victim walked in on them. Kirsch jumped off of (the alleged victim) and pulled his pants up, according to the report.
Kirsch then left the room.
Kirsch admitted to investigators that he had sex with the alleged victim but he also said that she started kissing him and he asked how old she was. The alleged victim allegedly told Kirsch that she was the age of consent (16 years old).
“(She) told him that she was sixteen which Kirsch advised he had no reason not to believe,” wrote Tpr. Pilner.
Kirsch also told investigators that he has had conversations with the alleged victim on social media prior to the alleged assault.
“Some of those conversations turned sexual in nature and (the alleged victim) sent Kirsch several provocative pictures of her,” wrote Tpr. Pilner. “In those pictures (she) was wearing very little clothing.”
Kirsch faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
