Man Charged With Stealing From Cancer Victim

A man released from jail has been accused of stealing from a Hardwick man suffering from Cancer.
Lucas Mark Putvain, 35, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a felony charge of false pretenses and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Putvain had been released from jail into the custody of a court-appointed custodian (condition #4 responsible adult) identified in court documents as Edward Kish, 64, of Hardwick.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police said Kish had hired Putvain to run his farm on May 13, 2022.
“As a condition of release from jail, Putvain had to be released to the custody of a number four person,” wrote Hardwick Police Ofc. Scott Gagnon in his report. “Kish was the number four person. Kish was undergoing treatment for Leukemia and was unable to work.”
Putvain resided in a camper trailer parked behind Kish’s house while working on the farm. Putvain had been added to the account at Poulin Lumber to allow him to purchase necessary things for the farm.
Police said there was an agreement that Putvain would not be paid a salary but would be given tools in exchange for work.
“Kish was trying to set him up to be self-employed,” wrote Ofc. Gagnon.
But according to Kish, Putvain left the farm in November of 2022 and started charging things to Kish’s account in January of 2023. There were six charges to the account totaling $1,083.78, said police.
The charges include transmission fluid, chain & bar oil, windshield wash, antifreeze, a five-gallon Kerosene can, a 135-piece tool set costing $158.99, Dewalt power tools and JS Bluetooth speaker, which cost $666.72.
“These charges were not authorized by Kish,” wrote Ofc. Gagnon.
In addition, police said Kish was a co-signer on a savings account for Putvain but Putvain then bounced checks and Kish got charged $1200.00 for them.
Putvain faces a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison and a $2,000 fines.
