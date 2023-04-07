Man Charged With Stealing From Cancer Victim
Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

A man released from jail has been accused of stealing from a Hardwick man suffering from Cancer.

Lucas Mark Putvain, 35, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a felony charge of false pretenses and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

