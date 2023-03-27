Man Charged With Stealing Police Cruiser Held Without Bail

Police say a local man drunk on several quarts of “moonshine” was swinging a machete at his stepson and threatening to chop his head off.
And then he allegedly slipped out of a handcuff and stole a police cruiser after being detained in the back seat.
Jeremy Way, 51, of Lunenburg, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in Essex Superior Court on Monday and was held without bail by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
The alleged incident occurred on the afternoon of Friday, March 24, at 2150 River Rd. in Lunenburg.
Joseph Lindvall, 31, told police that Way spent the previous night sharpening a machete and becoming more and more aggressive and agitated.
“Lindvall also stated Way was becoming more drunk and violent, threatening to cut my head off, and telling me to commit suicide like my brother,” wrote Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby in his report. “Way attempted to attack Lindvall with the machete swinging it at him in the house.”
61-year-old Gwendolyn Ayers told police that Way had been drinking nonstop for the last three days and yelling at everyone in the household.
“Way had been sharpening a machete and was using it to threaten Lindvall,” wrote Sheriff Colby. “Way yelled multiple times, ‘come down Joey, so I can cut your head off’…Way ran at Lindvall, Ayers had to hold Way back, until Lindvall got out of the house, then Way turned on Ayers and chased her out of the house.”
Ayer also told police that Way slammed her against the wall and threatened to cut her head off while holding the machete.
“Ayer stated Way has gotten worse recently and believed Way has consumed several quarts of moonshine over the last three days,” wrote Sheriff Colby.
Deputy Eric Engel responded to the scene, arrested Way, and attempted to put him in the back of his cruiser.
But then the unexpected happened.
“Way stated he couldn’t get into the cruiser with his hands cuffed behind him,” wrote Sheriff Colby. “Deputy Engel re-cuffed Way with a leatherbody belt and the cuffs in front of Way. Way complied getting into the running cruiser. Deputy Engel then went to gather the statements from the witnesses…”
Deputy Engel was inside the house for about ten minutes when Lindvall informed him that his cruiser was gone.
Deputy Engel then ran outside and called Sheriff Colby and the Vermont State Police to report the missing cruiser.
“Way was able to remove one handcuff and make his way into the drivers area of the cruiser and drove the cruiser away from his residence on River Road,” wrote Sheriff Colby, who located the missing cruiser. The Sheriff said Way turned onto an unmaintained class four road also used as a snowmobile trail.
“Way lost control of the vehicle on the unmaintained portion of the road, striking the tree with the front of the cruiser,” wrote Sheriff Colby. “The cruiser sustained front end damage including the brush guard, bumper, fender and hood. I observed boot tracks exiting the cruiser and walking away from the cruiser back in the direction of River Road.”
More police arrived on the scene including officers from Vermont Fish and Game, Vermont State Police and the Lyndonville Police Department.
“These officers followed the boot tracks belonging to Way away from the vehicle down the road and exiting on a log landing and into the woods where Way was located and taken into custody a second time. Way still had the handcuffs Deputy Engel used to handcuff him hanging on one wrist.
Police said Way was intoxicated and belligerent with the officers - kicking at them - as they escorted Way out of the woods.
Police said the machete had a 15-inch blade.
Way pleaded not guilty to felony charges of aggravated operation of motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, two counts of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, escape from custody and misdemeanor charge of drunken driving.
