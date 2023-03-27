Man Charged With Stealing Police Cruiser Held Without Bail
Jeremy Way, of Lunenburg

Police say a local man drunk on several quarts of “moonshine” was swinging a machete at his stepson and threatening to chop his head off.

And then he allegedly slipped out of a handcuff and stole a police cruiser after being detained in the back seat.

