A Littleton man is charged with strangling his girlfriend, and a Littleton woman with using a wrench to assault another woman, in the October round of felony indictments handed up by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury in North Haverhill.
Todd William Burge, 30, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of second-degree assault while released on bail and prohibited from committing any federal, state, or local crimes while on release.
On July 24 in Littleton, prosecutors said Burge strangled his intimate partner when he placed her in a choke-hold and impeded her breathing.
Burge also faces two Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic violence for using physical force to shove the woman and slap her.
Theresa Trahan, 43, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of second-degree assault and a Class B felony count of criminal mischief.
On Nov. 15, 2020, Trahan allegedly struck Tracie Ferron in the head multiple times with a wrench, defined as a deadly weapon in the manner it was used under New Hampshire law, and caused a laceration to Ferron’s scalp.
Trahan is also accused of damaging a Pontiac Sunfire belonging to Curt Huntoon when she struck the vehicle several times with the wrench and damaged the windshield, windows and fenders, causing more than $1,500 in damage.
Michael Anderson, 50, of Lunenburg, Vt., was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawful driving after being certified a habitual offender.
On July 16 in Littleton, prosecutors said Anderson drove a vehicle on Old Waterford Road after being certified a habitual offender in 2004 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles.
