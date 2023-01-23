Man Charged With Trying To Dump Fentanyl In Police Cruiser

A Groveton man with a history of felony drug and theft arrests has been arrested again, this time in Northumberland, for possessing fentanyl and allegedly trying to get rid of it while sitting in a police cruiser.
Adam J. Dallaire, 39, was indicted Friday by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court on a Class B felony count of falsifying physical evidence by trying to alter, destroy, or hide the drug.
On Nov. 15, prosecutors said Dallaire, believing an investigation was pending or about to be launched by Northumberland police, “did dump or discard a white and tan powder into and onto the police cruiser he was sitting in, his purpose in committing the act was to impair verity of availability of the powder.”
Dallaire is also charged with a special class felony count of drug sales for knowingly possessing what was later determined to be the narcotic fentanyl, in an amount of less than five grams, with the intent to sell it.
In addition, according to the case summary viewed on Monday, Northumberland police charged Dallaire with a Class A misdemeanor count each of reckless conduct and criminal mischief.
A second case summary shows that two Class A felony counts were filed by Northumberland police, who charged Dallaire with subsequent-offense felony drug possession and criminal liability for the conduct of another. As of Monday, those charges had not resulted in grand jury indictments.
Dallaire’s November arrest followed a traffic stop on Lancaster Road in which a second occupant of the vehicle, Keanna Salmon, 25, of or formerly of Dalton, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with felony drug possession.
In New Hampshire, a special class felony count carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 10 to 20 years and a Class B felony count a maximum sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
Dallaire is being represented by public defender Hanna Kinne.
Following his arrest, bail was set at $5,000 cash.
Dallaire is scheduled to be arraigned at Coos Superior Court on Feb. 13. A final pre-trial conference is set for Feb. 16.
New Hampshire superior court records show other drug, as well as theft, charges for Dallaire, stretching back to 2014.
In 2014, Dallaire was indicted on a Class B felony count of drug possession following an arrest in Nashua. The case resulted in prosecutors dismissing the felony charge and Dallaire pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possession for a 30-day county jail sentence, all of which was suspended for one year of good behavior.
In November 2015, Dallaire was indicted on three Class A felony counts of drug possession following an arrest in Nashua. The case resulted in guilty pleas and, beginning in December 2016, a total prison sentence of 3 to 6 years, with one year off the minimum for successful completion of substance abuse treatment programs.
In June 2016, Dallaire was indicted on a special class felony count of drug possession after an arrest in Nashua. The case resulted in a plea of guilty and a sentence to run concurrently with the previous sentence.
A February 2016 Class A felony charge of theft following an arrest in Nashua resulted in a 2- to 4-year prison sentence, all of which was suspended on the condition of 7 years of good behavior.
A September 2015 Class A felony count of theft by deception and an April 2016 Class A felony count of drug possession resulted in guilty pleas and suspended prison sentences.
