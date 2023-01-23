Man Charged With Trying To Dump Fentanyl In Police Cruiser
Adam Dallaire

A Groveton man with a history of felony drug and theft arrests has been arrested again, this time in Northumberland, for possessing fentanyl and allegedly trying to get rid of it while sitting in a police cruiser.

Adam J. Dallaire, 39, was indicted Friday by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court on a Class B felony count of falsifying physical evidence by trying to alter, destroy, or hide the drug.

