Man Charged With Voyeurism In St. Johnsbury

A St. Johnsbury man who works in the mental health industry has been charged with secretly filming an intimate video of a woman without her permission.
Scott D. Fletcher, 56, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to charges of misdemeanor voyeurism-sexual act and felony impeding a public officer.
Fletcher was then released by Judge Justin P. Jiron on conditions.
Caledonia Superior Court
The alleged victim - a 50-year-old woman - reported the incident to St. Johnsbury Police in May.
Police said Fletcher admitted he had taken the movie without her consent.
“Fletcher states, ‘That was done without her consent. I admit to that. It’s unfortunate,’” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Detective Lester Cleary in his report.
The filming, by cell phone, occurred at Fletcher’s apartment on Central Street in St. Johnsbury, said police.
“I later reviewed the video provided to me by (the alleged victim),” wrote Det. Cleary. “During the video, I observed a male, who I now recognized as Fletcher, placing his phone on a piece of furniture in this bedroom. During the course of the video I observed both (the alleged victim) and Fletcher disrobe and engage in sexual conduct…At no time during the recording did (she) appear aware of the recording device and once she got up from the bed and left the room, Fletcher was seen approaching the phone and stopping the recording.”
Police also uncovered some photos of the alleged victim - shot from behind - including a picture of her in a black bikini and another picture of her wearing underwear.
The alleged victim was asked about the photos.
“She confirmed these were photos of her in her kitchen in New Hampshire and were taken without her permission,” wrote Det. Cleary.
The alleged victim also told police that Fletcher had left his phone in the bathroom sink at her home and she observed a message on it saying “Good Morning.” She then explained she became suspicious and did a reverse look up on the phone number and learned it was from “Adult Friend Finder.”
She also said she observed messages between Fletcher and a couple.
In July, police executed a search warrant at Fletcher’s workplace - the Clara Martin Center located at 1483 Lower Plain Road in Bradford, Vt.
They planned to search Fletcher’s office but then they heard the back door of the building shut.
“I went out the front door and observed Fletcher walking from behind the Clara Martin Center to his vehicle, carrying a bag of some type in his right hand,” wrote Det. Cleary. “Due to the presence of other vehicles in the parking lot, I did lose sight of Fletcher for several seconds.”
When police confronted Fletcher, they noticed his hands were empty. Police asked Fletcher where the bag was.
“Fletcher said he had a bag of trash he threw in the dumpster,” wrote Det. Cleary.
But police soon located the bag under Fletcher’s vehicle in the parking lot.
“Fletcher described this as his ‘bug out bag’ and said that was his personal computer,” wrote Det. Cleary. “I opened the bag and removed a Ziploc bag containing several thumb drives.”
Fletcher faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and $ 1,500 fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.