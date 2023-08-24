Man Charged With Voyeurism In St. Johnsbury

Scott D. Fletcher. (Contributed photo)

A St. Johnsbury man who works in the mental health industry has been charged with secretly filming an intimate video of a woman without her permission.

Scott D. Fletcher, 56, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to charges of misdemeanor voyeurism-sexual act and felony impeding a public officer.

