Christopher Scott, a 43-year-old Wells River resident, was cited for allegedly driving on a criminally suspended license Nov. 30 in Wells River.
Vermont State Police said Scott was stopped at 1 p.m. on Bible Hill Road. In a subsequent investigation, VSP troopers allegedly determined he was driving on a suspended license. Scott was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Feb. 26 as a result.
