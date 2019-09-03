A 28-year-old Newport resident was arrested for allegedly driving on a criminally suspended license Aug. 16 in Orleans.
According to police, Joshua Sylvester was stopped at 5:49 p.m. on East Street and subsequently cited when police said they learned of his suspended status. Sylvester is due in Orleans County Superior Court Sept. 24.
