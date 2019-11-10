Eugene Kilchewski, 43 of Bradford was cited for allegedly violating court-ordered conditions of release. Police charged him for the alleged offense around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2 on South Main Street in Bradford. Kilchewski is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court Jan. 1, 2020.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.