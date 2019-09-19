Police cited Paul Fleurrey, 28, of St. Johnsbury, for allegedly driving on a criminally suspended license Sept. 9 on US Route 2 near Danville Hill Road in Cabot. Police said Fleurrey was stopped for an alleged speeding violation around 4 p.m.
Upon review of his license, troopers determined he was in possession of a criminally suspended license. Fleurrey was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Oct. 31 on account of the charge.
