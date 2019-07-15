Stewart Little, a 48-year-old Coventry resident, was cited for reportedly driving on a criminally suspended license July 13. According to Vermont State Police, Little was stopped a subsequently cited to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Aug. 27 upon a review of his driving records.

