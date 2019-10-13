Zachary Labor, a 29-year-old Lowell resident, was cited for allegedly driving on a suspended license Oct. 9. According to police, Labor was stopped on Main Street in Newport around 9:35 p.m.
Upon investigation, police said they found Labor’s license to be expired. Further, the registration plates were found not to belong to the vehicle they were on, police said. Labor was issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Nov. 12.
