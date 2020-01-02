Dale Bartlett, 54, of Brownington, was cited for allegedly driving on a criminally suspended license Dec. 20 in Derby. Vermont State Police enacted a traffic stop on Bartlett’s vehicle around 12:40 p.m., a report shows. Subsequent to the stop, Bartlett was issued a citation for driving on a criminally suspended license. He is scheduled to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Jan. 28.
