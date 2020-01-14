A Concord man was accused of driving under the influence and cruelty to a child after St. Johnsbury Police pulled him over on Portland Street Dec. 24.

According to a report, Joshua Holycross, 40, committed a moving violation and was stopped by police. In a subsequent investigation, it was discovered that Holycross was under the influence, according to the police report.

