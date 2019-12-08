Charles Hammond, 62, of Newport Center was cited for allegedly driving under the influence Dec. 5.
According to a report from Vermont State Police, troopers responded to a report of an intoxicated driver on Bear Mountain Road, identifying the driver as Hammond. Hammond was later arrested for suspicion of DUI and cited to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Dec. 24.
