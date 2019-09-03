Vermont State Police responded to a crash on I-91 Aug. 31 after a New Hampshire resident reportedly totaled his vehicle. According to a report, Carl Albright, 55, missed the off-ramp in Newbury and attempted to correct his mistake by driving in reverse on the interstate. Police said he then lost control and went off the road into the median, where he rolled his truck.
Albright was issued a ticket and cited for negligent operation. No injuries were reported and Albright is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.