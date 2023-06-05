Man Convicted Of Sexual Assault Of A Minor Loses Bid For Retrial
Wesley D. Locke

A judge has rejected a bid for a new trial from a Bath man facing at least 20 years in state prison after being convicted by a Grafton Superior Court jury on charges of sexually abusing his former stepdaughter.

In November, following a 2-day jury trial at Grafton Superior Court, Wesley D. Locke, 45, was convicted on three special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault against the victim beginning when she was five years old and one special class felony count of engaging in a pattern of sexual assault within a period of 5 years.

