Man Convicted Of Sexual Assault Of A Minor Loses Bid For Retrial

A judge has rejected a bid for a new trial from a Bath man facing at least 20 years in state prison after being convicted by a Grafton Superior Court jury on charges of sexually abusing his former stepdaughter.
In November, following a 2-day jury trial at Grafton Superior Court, Wesley D. Locke, 45, was convicted on three special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault against the victim beginning when she was five years old and one special class felony count of engaging in a pattern of sexual assault within a period of 5 years.
The assaults occurred between 2013 and 2019, said prosecutors.
Before he could be sentenced, Locke, who is represented by Lancaster attorney Leonard Harden, filed a motion for a new trial and for personal recognizance bail.
According to court records, Locke moved for a new trial on the grounds of newly discovered evidence.
A hearing on the motion for a new trial occurred on April 28.
On Friday, Judge Marguerite Wageling issued a 17-page order stating that Locke, post-trial, learned that the victim had participated in counseling after a July 4, 2021, disclosure to her mother in which the victim stated she had been abused years earlier but shared few details of the abuse at that time.
Following that disclosure, the mother contacted New Hampshire State Police.
In August 2021, the victim, who is living in another state with her mother following a divorce between the mother and Locke in 2017, was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center.
As a result of the discovery, the court conducted a review of the counseling and other records and then disclosed, in two batches, relevant documents to the defense and prosecution.
After the first batch, Locke filed his motion for a new trial.
According to the court order, Locke argues that the records warrant a new trial because they indicate the victim was upset by the return of a sibling to Locke’s custody during a parental custody matter, indicating that the victim had a motive to fabricate the 2021 disclosure, the records show a close relationship between victim and mother that strengthen the fabrication theory and call into question the victim’s failure to disclose the abuse before 2021, and the records demonstrate the victim’s difficulty in remembering details of the sexual abuse.
The judge took each argument in turn and concluded that they do not rise to the standard needed for a new trial and that Locke did not provide the counseling records and other documentation to support his claims.
“The court concludes Defendant has failed to prove that the counseling records at issue ‘are admissible, material to the merits, and not cumulative,’ and that they are ‘of such a character that a different result will probably be reached upon another trial,’” wrote Wageling. “Accordingly, Defendant’s motion for a new trial is denied. Defendant’s contingent request for personal recognizance bail is thus moot. Based on this decision, the Court directs the Clerk of the Court to schedule a sentencing hearing as the Court’s calendar allows.”
Following trial, Grafton County prosecutors recommended a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years for one count of assault and another 10 to 20 years on a second count, which is consecutive to the first and would begin after the first sentence is served, making for a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years.
The sentences for the remaining two convictions are also for 10 to 20 years each but would be suspended on the condition of good behavior.
The sentence would require Locke to register as a sex offender and could carry a lifetime of supervision. In addition, the court recommended that Locke receive an assessment for sex offender treatment.
While Locke has no previous criminal history, he has a number of aggravating factors, among them that the victim had looked up to him as a “father figure” and trusted him, but Locke betrayed that trust, Paul Fitzgerald, deputy Grafton County attorney and the prosecutor in the case, said in his sentencing memorandum.
The evidence showed that the sexual abuse occurred when the victim’s biological mother was at work and lasted approximately seven years, said Fitzgerald.
While it was occurring, Fitzgerald said Locke told the victim not to tell anyone or he would go to jail for a long time, which Fitzgerald said explains why the victim did not disclose the abuse until years later to her mother when she was living in another state.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.