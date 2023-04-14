Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Seeks New Trial

A Bath man facing a minimum of 20 years in state prison after being convicted by a Grafton Superior Court jury in November on charges of sexually assaulting a girl beginning when she was five years old is seeking a new trial.
A hearing on the motion for a new trial is scheduled for April 28.
On Nov. 30, after a 2-day trial, Wesley D. Locke, 45, was convicted on three special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault against a minor under 13 and one special class felony count of engaging in a pattern of sexual assault within a period of 5 years.
According to prosecutors, the assaults occurred between January 2013 and June 2019.
(On Nov. 28, prosecutors dismissed one special class felony count of aggravated felonious sexual assault).
According to court documents, Locke was given a state-proposed sentence for a total of 10 to 20 years in prison for one count of assault and another 10 to 20 years on a second count, which is consecutive to the first and would begin after the first sentence was served, making for a minimum of 20 years.
The sentences for the other two convictions were also for 10 to 20 years each but were suspended.
The sentence required him to register as a sex offender and could carry a lifetime of supervision. The court also recommended that Locke receive an assessment for sex offender treatment.
In the state’s sentencing memorandum following the trial, Deputy Grafton County Attorney Paul Fitzgerald said some points of the case are important to highlight in revisiting the goals of sentencing.
While Locke has no previous criminal history, the case, he said, has a number of aggravating factors, among which the victim had looked up to Locke as a “father figure.”
“The defendant had met the victim’s mother when she was approximately 10 months old,” wrote Fitzgerald. “Her biological father was not in her life. Understandably, the victim grew up viewing him as her father and had the trust that young children develop with a parent. The defendant betrayed that trust.”
The evidence showed that the sexual abuse occurred when the victim’s biological mother was at work and it spanned approximately seven years, said Fitzgerald.
While it was occurring, Locke told the victim not to tell anyone or he would go to jail for a long time, and that explains why the victim did not disclose the abuse until years later to her mother when she was living in another state, he said.
Sentencing had been scheduled for Dec. 21, but on Dec. 16, Locke, who is represented by defense attorney Leonard Harden, filed a motion to continue sentencing, thus canceling the Dec. 21 date.
Sealed motions followed.
On Dec. 27, a motion agreed to by both prosecutors and the defense was filed for the judge to review confidential records, with the judge issuing a protective order regarding the records.
On March 21, Locke filed a motion for a new trial and personal recognizance bail.
The motion is sealed.
On March 31, Fitzgerald filed an objection to Locke’s motion for a new trial, which likewise is sealed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.