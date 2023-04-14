Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Seeks New Trial
Wesley D. Locke

A Bath man facing a minimum of 20 years in state prison after being convicted by a Grafton Superior Court jury in November on charges of sexually assaulting a girl beginning when she was five years old is seeking a new trial.

A hearing on the motion for a new trial is scheduled for April 28.

