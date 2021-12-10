Man Crashes Car Into West Burke Store

WEST BURKE — A local man mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crash his car into the side of Aldrich’s General Store on Friday.
James Ball, 88, suffered a minor injury when the front of his 2004 Hyundai Elantra struck the store a few minutes before 10 a.m. on Friday.
Levi Machell, a student at Lyndon Institute, whose mother, Shelly Cole, is the fourth-generation owner of the store, was there when the crash happened.
“I was in here working and I heard a bang,” he said.
Machell went out to look and saw Ball’s car up against the building. Ball had gotten himself out of the vehicle and had a cut on his head. Lyndon Rescue checked him out at the scene; Ball was not taken to the hospital. He was wearing a seat belt and the airbag inflated on impact.
The car was towed from the scene with damage to the front end. Damage to the building appeared minimal, and Cole said it didn’t appear too significant.
She said Cole is a regular customer at the store and on Friday he said he was there to buy mousetraps.
Members of the West Burke Fire Department were on scene and helped direct traffic.
Trooper Sean Brennan responded for the Vermont State Police and investigated, determining that the crash was due to Ball putting his foot on the gas pedal when he meant to apply the brakes.
