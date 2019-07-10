Vermont State Police responded to a report of a truck crashing into a house on US Route 2 in Danville July 2.
Upon arrival, police said that a truck operated by 69-year-old Berlin, N.H. resident Jerry Blais left the roadway and struck the front of a house in that area of Paradise Paly. Blais was allegedly uninjured in the crash and the house was unoccupied at the time. The truck was allegedly totaled.
