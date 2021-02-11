Man Dies At Covered Bridge Recovery Home

ST. JOHNSBURY — A man was found dead at the Covered Bridge recovery home on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were sent to the home at 184 Pearl St. about 7 a.m. on Thursday. It was reported that a 40-year-old man was found not breathing.
St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page said police went to the home to investigate. The man’s death was ruled untimely and no evidence of foul play was found. There was no public safety concern. The chief said an autopsy will be done on the man to determine the cause of death.
According to its website, “Covered Bridge is a Christian recovery ministry dedicated to providing support for men struggling with life-controlling issues … We are a safe, family-like community made up of staff, volunteers, and other residents, where men are accepted, respected and valued as individuals.”
