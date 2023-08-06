Man Dies Following Electrocution, Fall From Roof

Emergency crews were alerted to an electrocution in West Burke on Sunday morning.

Responding units went to 4040 U.S. Rt. 5 in West Burke village about 11:15 a.m. and learned that a 24-year-old man had been electrocuted and fallen from a roof. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments