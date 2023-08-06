Man Dies Following Electrocution, Fall From Roof Aug 6, 2023 Aug 6, 2023 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emergency crews were alerted to an electrocution in West Burke on Sunday morning.Responding units went to 4040 U.S. Rt. 5 in West Burke village about 11:15 a.m. and learned that a 24-year-old man had been electrocuted and fallen from a roof. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No further details were reported by responding agencies. 