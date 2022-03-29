LYNDONVILLE — A Center Street apartment fire early Tuesday claimed the life of a resident.
Wayne Moore, 63, was found by Lyndonville firefighters in an apartment at 580 Center St. after they were alerted to a fire there a little after 2 a.m.
Lyndonville Fire Capt. Dan Bigelow, who was the scene commander at the fire, said firefighters arriving on the scene saw smoke pouring from the apartment and flames on the backside of the apartment building. The property, owned by Spates Family LLC, based in Newport, has six apartments.
Upon arrival, firefighters learned that Moore was still inside the apartment where the fire was spreading. All other occupants of the apartment building were safely outside. No one else was in Moore’s apartment at the time of the fire.
Firefighters made entry into Moore’s apartment and found him. They carried him out of the apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The firefight continued through the pre-dawn hours with East Burke and St. Johnsbury firefighters helping at the scene. Sheffield-Wheelock firefighters covered the Lyndonville station, and West Burke covered for East Burke.
Lyndon Rescue was at the fire scene to provide medical care. Other than the fire victim, no other injuries were reported.
The back portion of the L-shaped building was heavily damaged by fire, smoke, and water. Captain Bigelow believes that portion is a total loss. The front part where the majority of the apartments are located was spared damage by the actions of the firefighters.
No one was around on Tuesday afternoon, and only one vehicle, a newer model red truck, was parking in the driveway near the burned apartments. Yellow tape, noting “Fire Line Do Not Cross,” was placed at the entrance of Moore’s apartment. Burned debris, some of it coated in ice following the cold morning firefight, covered the floor inside the apartment.
The origin of the fire appears to be in the back of Moore’s apartment, the captain said, but there was no obvious cause. The Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and Department of Public Safety Division of Fire Safety are working to determine the exact location and cause of the fire. VSP Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner reported that the cause did not appear suspicious.
The trooper also noted that an autopsy will be done on Moore’s body to conclude the cause and manner of death.
It’s the second fatality tied to an apartment building fire in the area in recent months. Last November, a 58-year-old woman died in an apartment on Summer Street in St. Johnsbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.