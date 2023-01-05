Ray Walker, of Danville, comforts his dog, Jam, inside his car parked near Joe's Pond in Cabot on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Jam went through the ice and into the lake and was pulled from the lake, along with Walker's husband who had tried to rescue the dog. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Ray Walker, of Danville, comforts his dog, Jam, inside his car parked near Joe's Pond in Cabot on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Jam went through the ice and into the lake and was pulled from the lake, along with Walker's husband who had tried to rescue the dog. (Photo by Dana Gray)
CABOT — A West Danville man trying to get his dog out of the icy water in Joe’s Pond Thursday afternoon also went into the water. Both were rescued with help from Ray Walker, the man’s husband and former Broadway actor who grew up in St. Johnsbury.
Walker was shaken and wet on the shore at 300 Sandy Beach Road shortly after rescue crewmen helped get him, husband Tito Hernandez, and their dog, Jam, off the thin ice. Hernandez was taken by CALEX ambulance for treatment. Jam appeared to be doing OK wrapped in a blanket inside Walker’s car.
Walker said he was first to get to Hernandez and the dog as both were in the water. An area of open water about 50 feet from shore is where they broke through and were rescued.
Walker said he shoved a boat that was on shore out over the ice to the area where Hernandez and the dog were. When he got to them, he said, he pulled them into the boat.
Rescue workers, including those with cold-weather diving suits, arrived and went to the area to pull everyone safely to shore. Joining in the rescue efforts were firefighters from Cabot, Danville and Peacham.
Walker, who graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1981, performed on Broadway in shows that include Jesus Christ Superstar, Grease, Falsettos, and the National Touring Company of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
