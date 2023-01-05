CABOT — A West Danville man trying to get his dog out of the icy water in Joe’s Pond Thursday afternoon also went into the water. Both were rescued with help from Ray Walker, the man’s husband and former Broadway actor who grew up in St. Johnsbury.

Walker was shaken and wet on the shore at 300 Sandy Beach Road shortly after rescue crewmen helped get him, husband Tito Hernandez, and their dog, Jam, off the thin ice. Hernandez was taken by CALEX ambulance for treatment. Jam appeared to be doing OK wrapped in a blanket inside Walker’s car.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments