Man Faces 34 Assault Counts In Alleged Paintball Gun Attack

A Littleton man is charged with 34 Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault causing bodily injury after allegedly firing off rounds from a paintball gun at a male victim.
Kaden Rangel-Aldrich, 18, who also faces one Class A misdemeanor count of reckless conduct, was arrested on July 23 for the assaults that police said occurred on Crane Street at about 5:45 p.m. on July 5.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 13 at Littleton District Court.
According to the criminal complaints filed with the court, the victim was struck in the chin, left forehead area, left jawbone, chest, left arm, stomach area, upper side, elbow areas, left lower side, left upper back, upper, lower and mid-back areas, and upper right arm.
The count of reckless conduct charges Rangel-Aldrich with “recklessly engaging in conduct” by firing paintballs at the victim that placed the victim “in danger of serious bodily injury.”
The affidavit for arrest was not included in the case file and additional details about the case were not known as of Wednesday evening.
On Wednesday, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said his department normally doesn’t comment on pending criminal prosecutions and declined to provide details about what might have led to the assaults, but did provide his department’s rationale for charging Rangel-Aldrich with a total of 34 assault counts.
“In this case, the victim was assaulted extensively,” said Smith. “None of the injuries rose to the level of a felony. However, due to the excessive nature of the assaults, the department felt that the perpetrator should be charged for each count.”
According to court records, Rangel-Aldrich also has violations for unlawful possession of tobacco products as a minor and unlawful possession of alcohol and marijuana stemming from incidents on July 12.
For all charges, he was released on personal recognizance bail.
Bail conditions prohibit him from refraining from any alcohol or tobacco use and from possessing a paintball gun.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.