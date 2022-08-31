Man Faces 34 Assault Counts In Alleged Paintball Gun Attack

Kaden Rangel-Aldrich

A Littleton man is charged with 34 Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault causing bodily injury after allegedly firing off rounds from a paintball gun at a male victim.

Kaden Rangel-Aldrich, 18, who also faces one Class A misdemeanor count of reckless conduct, was arrested on July 23 for the assaults that police said occurred on Crane Street at about 5:45 p.m. on July 5.

