Man Facing Multiple Charges Following Incident In Derby

Vermont State Police reported a Derby man was charged with aggravated assault and driving on a suspended license following an incident on Hinman Settler Road in Derby Oct. 11.
According to a report, Chantel Robert a resident of a Hinman Settler Road property, called police to advise there was an attempted theft at her barn. Robert said the alleged thief left in a car, striking numerous vehicles on the way out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.