NEWPORT CITY — A city man accused of participating in the 2017 kidnapping and violent beating of an alleged snitch has sought to be released on bail, pending sentencing, because of the pandemic.
When that effort failed, he tried to fire his attorney, court records show.
Tyler Glodgett, 25, in 2017 pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court to charges of attempted first degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault. He was ordered held without bail.
Glodgett and two others were accused of an hours-long assault Nov. 12, 2017 in Lowell on a man they accused of talking about them to police. Police said the man was burned, nearly strangled and assaulted before escaping.
Glodgett has a history of felony convictions, records show.
On Dec. 4, 2019, Glodgett cut a plea deal with the Orleans County state’s attorney. He pleaded guilty to the unlawful-restraint kidnapping charge and aggravated assault and a string of violations of conditions of release.
In exchange, State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett stated in a motion that she dropped the charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of aggravated assault.
In the plea agreement, the state was free to argue for a sentence of up to 15 to 25 years, while Glodgett could argue for any sentence, she stated.
The sentencing hearing originally set for February was rescheduled to May 5.
And in the meantime the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.
Glodgett was one of a group of inmates who asked the courts for release on bail or some other relief due to concerns of being exposed to the virus in prison. The cases were heard by Judge Mary L. Morrissey at the Windham County court.
Glodgett’s attorney, Robert Sussman argued that he has asthma and was at risk in prison during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also stated that Glodgett could have, but did not ask to be released on bail when he was first charged.
Sussman said that it was hard for Glodgett to argue for release on bail due to his guilty pleas. However, he argued that Glodgett was facing an extended stay in prison because his sentencing hearing was being delayed due to the pandemic.
Sussman said that Glodgett intended to live with his mother in North Troy while released on bail pending his sentencing.
Barrett argued in her motion that seeking release post conviction is very different than doing so pre-trial, citing a ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court which states that “pretrial detention … undermines the presumption of innocence …”
“… the situation is very different once a defendant has been convicted. Once a judgment of conviction is entered, defendant is no longer presumed innocent and the presumption of a right to bail dissolves,” the supreme court stated, citing precedents.
The sentencing hearing was rescheduled again. And then on May 11, Morrissey denied a request for a hearing about whether Glodgett could be released on bail pending sentencing.
Glodgett filed a motion to dismiss Sussman.
Judge Robert Bent in Orleans Superior Court denied it.
Last week, Bent allowed Sussman to withdraw. Another will be appointed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.