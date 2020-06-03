Man Found Dead After Overdose On Park Bench

St. Johnsbury Police are on Mill Street in St. Johnsbury on June 3, 2020, after a man died from an apparent overdose on a park bench. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — A man was found dead on the ground beside a Mill Street park bench Wednesday morning.

St. Johnsbury Police said the man's death appears to have been caused by a drug overdose. Chief Tim Page said the man's body will be taken from an autopsy to confirm the cause of death. Police know the identity of the man, but Chief Page said he couldn't provide the name until family had been notified.

Police responded to the scene about 6 a.m. Wednesday after a motorist passing by noticed the man lying motionless beside the bench. CALEX personnel and St. Johnsbury Firefighters also went to the scene but left the area soon after when rescuers determined the man was dead.

The body was taken by personnel from Sayles Funeral Home about 7:40 a.m. after police completed their investigation.

