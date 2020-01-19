Man Found Passed Out Behind Wheel On Route 5, Police Say

Vermont State Police arrested a Ryegate man after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel.
Gregory Ainsworth, 35, was found stopped in the middle of the road on US Route 5 in Newbury on Jan. 1. Following an investigation, police reportedly found Ainsworth to be operating under the influence of alcohol. Ainsworth was taken into custody, processed for DUI and released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on Feb. 22.
