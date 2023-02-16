Man Gets Community Service, Has To Apologize For Paintball Attack

Kaden Rangel-Aldrich

A Littleton man charged in July with 34 separate Class A misdemeanor counts of assault causing bodily injury after he popped off rounds from a paintball gun at a male victim has pleaded guilty for a suspended sentence.

On Tuesday, Kaden Rangel-Aldrich, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault and a Class A misdemeanor count of reckless conduct for a six-month sentence in the Grafton County House of Corrections, all of which is suspended on the condition of two years of good behavior, a total of 40 hours of community service within six months, and a letter of apology within 30 days, according to the plea agreement.

