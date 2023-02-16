Man Gets Community Service, Has To Apologize For Paintball Attack

A Littleton man charged in July with 34 separate Class A misdemeanor counts of assault causing bodily injury after he popped off rounds from a paintball gun at a male victim has pleaded guilty for a suspended sentence.
On Tuesday, Kaden Rangel-Aldrich, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault and a Class A misdemeanor count of reckless conduct for a six-month sentence in the Grafton County House of Corrections, all of which is suspended on the condition of two years of good behavior, a total of 40 hours of community service within six months, and a letter of apology within 30 days, according to the plea agreement.
The attack occurred shortly before 6 p.m. July 5 along Crane Street, said police.
Rangel-Aldrich, who was represented in the case by defense attorney Simon May, was arrested several weeks later, on July 23.
According to the criminal complaints, the victim was struck in the chin, left forehead area, left jawbone, chest, left arm, stomach area, upper side, elbow areas, left lower side, left upper back, upper, lower and mid-back areas, and upper right arm.
The count of reckless conduct charged Rangel-Aldrich with “recklessly engaging in conduct” by firing paintballs at the victim and placing the victim “in danger of serious bodily injury.”
In New Hampshire, the maximum penalty for a Class A misdemeanor assault charge is 12 months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
Shortly after the arrest, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said such a high number of individual assault charges are unusual, but the circumstances of the case warranted it.
“In this case, the victim was assaulted extensively,” said Smith. “None of the injuries rose to the level of a felony. However, due to the excessive nature of the assaults, the department felt that the perpetrator should be charged for each count.”
According to court records, Rangel-Aldrich also had violations for unlawful possession of tobacco products as a minor and unlawful possession of alcohol and marijuana stemming from incidents on July 12.
